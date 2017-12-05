Another bridge completion celebration

Big John's Ace Hardware hosts a community celebration recognizing the people involved with getting the new Grand Avenue Bridge open ahead of schedule.

The event will take place from 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Big John's, located at 2602 S. Glen Ave.

There will be free BBQ brisket sliders and beverages from 3:30-5:30 p.m., some brief remarks from members of the bridge project team at 4:30 p.m., and live music from the Glenwood Springs High School jazz band from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

At 5:15 p.m. there will also be a drawing for several prize giveaways, including a Yeti cooler, two Yeti Rambler travel mugs, a pre-lit Christmas tree, and two Forest Service tree cutting permits. Must be present to win.