Area Christmas Eve services for Sunday, Dec. 24

Glenwood Springs

Crossroads Community Service — 5 p.m., Historic Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine Street. Celebrate Christmas Eve with Crossroads Church at the Devereux Ballroom in the historic Hotel Colorado. No need to dress up, come as you are for this Christmas celebration.

Catholic Christmas Eve Mass ­— 4 p.m., 7 p.m. (Spanish/Español), and 10 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave.

Good Shepherd Lutheran — 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs. The 4 p.m. service is family focused and child friendly. The 6 p.m. service is the classic Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. 970-945-6848

Methodist Candle Light and Communion — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Avenue, Glenwood Springs, both with candle light and open Communion. First service will be conducted by the church youth group. The later traditional service features 'Stories of Christmas.'

Saint Barnabas Episcopal — 7 p.m., Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 Hyland Park Drive, Glenwood Springs. A celebratration of the Holy Eucharist Rite 2 with choir and music. All are welcome. http://www.saintbarnabasglenwood.com, 970-945-6423.

Presbyterian Services — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs. Traditional candlelight Christmas Eve service, featuring scripture and hymns. Growing.serving@gmail.com, 970-945-6340, http://www.glenwoodspringsfpc.org.

Defiance Church — 7 p.m., Defiance Church, 2306 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs. A simple candlelight service of singing, prayers, scripture, and a short message. Coffee, cider, and cookies. http://www.Defiancechurch.org

Carbondale/Basalt

Grace Christmas Eve Service — 5 p.m., Grace Church, 1776 Emma Road, Basalt. A family friendly Lessons & Carols service with scripture reading and traditional music. 970-927-8833.

Midvalley United Methodist Services — It's a Wonderful Life: Revisit themes from this beloved holiday movie classic to deepen your celebration of Christ's birth. Special music, carols and traditional candlelight services.

• 7 p.m., Basalt Community United Methodist Church, 0167 Holland Hills Rd.

• 9 p.m. Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St.

The Orchard — Live Nativity, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Candlelight Services, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

(Source: Postindependent.com online calendar submissions)