Area gov’t offices to close for Presidents Day

Area municipal and Garfield County offices will be closed Monday, in observance of Presidents Day, as will state and federal government facilities and banks.

City of Glenwood Springs administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall, will be closed to the public. The Glenwood Community Center will, however, be open including the pool from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the ice rink will have a public skate from noon-1:30 p.m.

All administrative offices for the city will be closed.

Garfield County offices and administrative departments will be closed on Monday, as well.

"Staff functions which serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities will remain in operation as needed, however administrative offices of such departments will be closed," according to a county news release.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport will be open for general aviation, although the airport's administrative offices will be closed. Anyone needing assistance can still call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill west of Rifle will be closed, and the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. at the Garfield County Administration Building in Glenwood Springs when county offices reopen.

Holiday closures will also be in effect for Carbondale, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute municipal offices.