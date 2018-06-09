 Area nonprofits receive Rocky Mountain Health Foundation grants | PostIndependent.com

Staff report
Home Visitor Wendy Chenoweth of the Family Visitor Program, upper right, works with new mom Collette Wren and her 10-week-old twins Xavier and Tedaza Porter. Tedaza works on tummy time to develop muscles needed for crawling, rolling over and sitting up. Xavier plays with his mom as he learns to track items. Eventually he will learn to reach and grab. Play time also strengthens the bond between parent and baby.

Two Roaring Fork Valley nonprofits recently received grants from Rocky Mountain Health Foundation. The organization's grant program supports health and wellness-related causes that affect education, prevention, access to health care, community engagement, intervention and treatment.

Family Visitor Program of Garfield County, which is based in Glenwood Springs, and Bridging Bionics Foundation of Basalt were among 15 Western Slope nonprofits that benefited from the second quarter grant cycle. In total, the grants to the 15 organizations totaled $251,500.

"We are proud to partner with organizations focusing on improving the health of our Western Slope residents," RMHF Executive Director Lisa Fenton Free said in a news release. "Supporting health-related programs for some of our most vulnerable populations ensures better health, better care and better communities."

Learn more about the organization and how to submit proposals for the next funding cycle at rmhealth.org. The next deadline is July 18.