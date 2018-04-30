Area Swift Foundation grants announced
April 30, 2018
2018 bessie minor swift foundation grants
Garfield County
Family Visitor Program, Glenwood Springs – $2,000
An in-home “Read to Me” program promoting pre-literacy skills. Children will receive an age appropriate board book and parents will learn age appropriate techniques for reading to their babies. These funds will serve around 65 families through book purchases. Previous funding for these needed book purchases is no longer available.
Glenwood Springs Elementary School – $3,000
A program in which students aged K-5 receive daily intensive intervention for reading. Funds will be used to provide books to take home each month that are culturally relevant and expose students to rich language. Follow-up will occur as parents participate in a monthly meeting or through phone calls that encourage intentional conversation about the books. Vocabulary from each month’s book will be incorporated into instruction to help parents understand the words and use them effectively at home.
Yampah Mountain High School, Glenwood Springs – $3,000
This is a journalism program that produces a school newspaper, yearbook and poetry journal. More than 70 students participate in the program annually. Funds will be matched and will pay for graphic design, print costs, supplies and curriculum. The programs will provide students with an opportunity to practice literacy in a variety of domains. Yampah Mountain High is an alternative high school where 65 percent of the students qualify for free or reduced price lunch.
Pitkin County
Aspen Youth Center – $1,000
A free six-week summer STEM program with a focus on computer science, coding and robotics. This program will help children explore STEM fields outside of school so they can pursue their interests and be better prepared for the future. Funds will be used to purchase Raspberry Pi’s for eight kids, six brush bot robotics kits, six art bot robotics kits and three x 4-in-1 robots that follow black lines, motion, light, or touch.
Eagle County
Homestake Peak School, Avon – $1,690.40
Funds will be used for the purchase of reading intervention materials that target K-3 readers with phonics deficits, which are preventing them from reading grade level texts. Two scientific, research-based programs from Really Great Reading will be used to provide explicit, systematic and multi-sensory phonics instruction in small, targeted, daily intervention reading groups. In addition to purchasing two intervention programs funds will be used to purchase bags so that students can take books and materials home and back to school.
Battle Mountain High School, Edwards – $3,000
A classroom set of Vex Robotics along with supplemental research-based curriculum designed specifically for a high school classroom. Supporting existing state and national science standards, students will construct and use robotics and computer programming to explore current issues, model real world applications and propose solutions to questions that face the community. The strategy is a project-based-learning approach to curricula with student engagement through engineering design and problem solving.
Three Garfield County organizations are recipients in the annual Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, parent company of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and The Citizen Telegram in Rifle.
A total of $80,986 worth of grants were awarded to 36 organizations in the communities served by Swift and Colorado Mountain News Media. Garfield County organizations and programs receiving grants included the Family Visitor Programs, Glenwood Springs Elementary School and Yampah Mountain High School.
Several organizations in neighboring Pitkin and Eagle counties also received awards.
The foundation awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills, as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Since 2008, more than $530,000 has been awarded to deserving organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business.
This year, 63 applications were received by the Feb. 15 deadline. The foundation grant criteria calls for detail about the number of people who will be impacted by the organization's project and how significant a role the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation will play in the program.
Further, applicants must provide a complete description of the project including objectives and strategies to meet those objectives, explain how the project will be evaluated and submit a budget. Recipients are to report on results and insights from their program once the projects are completed.
"The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation thanks the many groups that took the time and energy to apply and encourages those that were not selected to submit applications in the future."
Applications will be accepted again starting Jan. 1, 2019, with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2019. For more information, visit the Bessie Minor website at http://www.bessieminorswift.org.
