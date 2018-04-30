Area Swift Foundation grants announced

2018 bessie minor swift foundation grants

Garfield County

Family Visitor Program, Glenwood Springs – $2,000

An in-home “Read to Me” program promoting pre-literacy skills. Children will receive an age appropriate board book and parents will learn age appropriate techniques for reading to their babies. These funds will serve around 65 families through book purchases. Previous funding for these needed book purchases is no longer available.

Glenwood Springs Elementary School – $3,000

A program in which students aged K-5 receive daily intensive intervention for reading. Funds will be used to provide books to take home each month that are culturally relevant and expose students to rich language. Follow-up will occur as parents participate in a monthly meeting or through phone calls that encourage intentional conversation about the books. Vocabulary from each month’s book will be incorporated into instruction to help parents understand the words and use them effectively at home.

Yampah Mountain High School, Glenwood Springs – $3,000

This is a journalism program that produces a school newspaper, yearbook and poetry journal. More than 70 students participate in the program annually. Funds will be matched and will pay for graphic design, print costs, supplies and curriculum. The programs will provide students with an opportunity to practice literacy in a variety of domains. Yampah Mountain High is an alternative high school where 65 percent of the students qualify for free or reduced price lunch.

Pitkin County

Aspen Youth Center – $1,000

A free six-week summer STEM program with a focus on computer science, coding and robotics. This program will help children explore STEM fields outside of school so they can pursue their interests and be better prepared for the future. Funds will be used to purchase Raspberry Pi’s for eight kids, six brush bot robotics kits, six art bot robotics kits and three x 4-in-1 robots that follow black lines, motion, light, or touch.

Eagle County

Homestake Peak School, Avon – $1,690.40

Funds will be used for the purchase of reading intervention materials that target K-3 readers with phonics deficits, which are preventing them from reading grade level texts. Two scientific, research-based programs from Really Great Reading will be used to provide explicit, systematic and multi-sensory phonics instruction in small, targeted, daily intervention reading groups. In addition to purchasing two intervention programs funds will be used to purchase bags so that students can take books and materials home and back to school.

Battle Mountain High School, Edwards – $3,000

A classroom set of Vex Robotics along with supplemental research-based curriculum designed specifically for a high school classroom. Supporting existing state and national science standards, students will construct and use robotics and computer programming to explore current issues, model real world applications and propose solutions to questions that face the community. The strategy is a project-based-learning approach to curricula with student engagement through engineering design and problem solving.