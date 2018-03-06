Aspen’s Castle Creek bridge project to affect traffic starting next month

Work on the Castle Creek Bridge and Hallam Street improvements begins April 2, and commuters and local residents are advise to learn about the project now to avoid traffic impacts once they hit.

There will be a project information open house this Thursday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the Pitkin County Library.

Once construction begins, traffic and pedestrian detours will be in place. One lane is needed on both the bridge and Hallam Street for construction access and work, according to project officials.

Motorists who frequent the area are urged to sign up for project news and updates by visiting the project website, or by contacting the project information team via call, text or email. Project background, maps and other helpful information is also available on the website.

There will also be a Facebook Live question-and-answer event at noon on March 15. Additional information via email at: info@castlecreekbridge.com