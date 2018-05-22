Atomic workers assistance workshop set for Thursday in Glenwood Springs

Nuclear Care Partners is hosting a free resource workshop to help former atomic and uranium workers, from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road.

The purpose of the workshop is to help former atomic and uranium workers access the federal benefits they've earned to compensate for illnesses caused by radiation and toxic chemical exposure during their work on behalf of the United States' defense.

All former workers are invited to attend the workshop, free of charge, which will include the following information:

• How to File a Successful Claim: Learn why cases get denied and how to file a successful claim with the Department of Labor.

• When to Ask About Home Care: When is it time to consider getting some help in the home? What does Department of Labor home care look like compared to Medicare home health? These and other questions will be answered.

For more information about the Resource Workshop or Nuclear Care Partners, call 970-243-8500.