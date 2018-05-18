Autism awareness walk Saturday

Join the four-legged critters of Smiling Goat Ranch for the third annual walk to raise awareness for autism families and veterans, at 11 a.m. Saturday starting from the Carbondale Rodeo Grounds, followed by an open house at the ranch.

The walk will be led by Lt. Colonel Dick Merritt and JROTC Color Guard from Glenwood Springs High School, along with other local veterans and the horses, mini horses, dogs and goats of Smiling Goat.

Early arrivals can also help paint the animals.