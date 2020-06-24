Basalt begins an experiment with buskers on Wednesday nights

A poster advertises the debut of Wednesday Night Live, a series featuring street performers that will be held each Wednesday through Aug. 19.

Basalt will kick off an experiment Wednesday to replace its usual lineup of weekly Wednesday night concerts with smaller events held simultaneously to spread out crowds.

Buskers ranging from musicians, poets, comedians, magicians, circus performers, theater artists and whatever acts seem to fit will perform each Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 19. It’s being billed as Wednesday Night Live.

“Performers will be scattered throughout downtown and Willits, so you’ll never know what kind of entertainment you might encounter as you enjoy all that Basalt has to offer,” said a statement from The Arts Campus at Willits, which is booking the buskers.

The event is free to the public but direct contributions to the street performers are encouraged.

This Wednesday’s lineup features musicians Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears at Butch’s Lobster Shack; the Jeremy Mohney Trio at Ann Korologos Gallery; Ryan Eason showing off fire skills at Tempranillo Restaurant; the David Lawrence Duo playing original blues roots on Market Street in Willits; the Chris Harrison Duo playing jazz fusion in the seating area near Whole Foods; and Miller, a writer and comedian, performing in the Sure Thing Burger-El Korita area of Willits.

The weekly lineup can be found at http://www.tacaw.org.

Wednesday Night Live is a collaboration of TACAW with Basalt Chamber of Commerce and Basalt town government. It’s an effort to keep arts and culture active in the time of COVI-19. Instead of one big event, several small events will be held to adhere to social distancing and restrictions on crowd sizes.

“I can’t wait to put my mask on and get out there on Wednesday nights,” TACAW executive director Ryan Honey said a statement. “I only wish I could be in two places at once so I can enjoy all of the remarkable buskers that are coming to Basalt.”

Basalt’s usual summer entertainment featured weekly concerts downtown and in Willits on a rotating basis. One of the highlights in recent summers was a reunion performance of Starwood, a legendary local band. That’s another casualty of the coronavirus.