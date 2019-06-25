 Basalt town government has it wrong in TABOR snafu, former mayors say | PostIndependent.com

Local | June 25, 2019

Scott Condon
The Aspen Times
Basalt leaders are contemplating a refund and a possible ballot question to resolve a possible property tax overcharge. Two former mayors doubt the issue is valid.
Aspen Times file

Local
June 25, 2019

Current Basalt officials say the town government has violated the Colorado Taxpayers’ Bill of Right by increasing the property tax mill levy over the prior years 10 times since the mid-2000s. Two former mayors contend the mill levy could be adjusted in any given year as long as it didn’t exceed the mill levy in 1994. It’s a $2 million question.

