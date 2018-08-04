Be prepared in the event of emergency fire evacuation

The Garfield County Public Information Officers group has begun a human-caused fire prevention campaign in response to this year's fire danger. The effort is to inform residents across Garfield County of the dangers and causes of wildfires, as well as individual preparedness and safety.

The first step to being prepared is to sign up for emergency alerts at garco911.org.

This is where residents are notified of evacuations for wildfires or floods, or to shelter in place for other critical incidents. Register to receive emergency alerts via text, call, or email. If you are already signed up, log in to ensure your address and contact information are correct.

Alerts are sent based on the addresses registered. Next, familiarize yourself with "Ready, Set, Go!" This is a personal action plan to help prepare you for a wildfire or any emergency evacuation near your home.

Ready

• Create a family disaster plan with meeting locations.

• Plan an evacuation plan for pets and any large animals.

• Assemble an emergency kit now to take with you when evacuating quickly. This should include:

— Medications, prescriptions, eyeglasses, contact lenses

— Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, IDs

— Drinking water and food for yourself, family and pets

— Charging cables for portable electronics and/or batteries

— Important family and insurance documents

— Irreplaceable items you can easily carry

— Change of clothes

Set

• Only call 911 in case of an emergency; not for fire information updates.

• Close all windows and doors to your house.

• Turn off any pilot lights, A/C, propane tanks, any other gas source, sprinklers, and running water.

• Bring any outdoor combustible items inside (patio furniture, door mats, etc.)

Go

• Grab your emergency kit.

• Leave as soon as you are notified of an evacuation – pay close attention to the notification, and always evacuate within the timelines specified.

• Leave early if you feel unsafe or if there is a possible threat to your home or evacuation route.

• Cooperate with local authorities during evacuation and re-entry.

For additional information on Ready, Set, Go, please visit: http://www.wildlandfirersg.org/Explore/Resources-and-Tools

A "Ready, Set, Go" video from Garfield County Public Information Officers can also be found at https://vimeo.com/282791075