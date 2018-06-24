Bicycle Advocates column: Wednesday is Bike to Work Day

Glenwood Springs will celebrate Colorado Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 27. Four local stations will reward riders with a fresh breakfast, cyclist's compact tool kit and riding tip sheets — all to highlight the convenience and pleasure of practical bicycling.

Riders can stop to eat, ask questions, and commiserate with other riders and with generous station sponsors, from 7-9 a.m. at:

• Alpine Bank – 23rd & Grand

• Valley View Hospital – Blake & 19th, near the heliport

• City Hall – Eighth & Pitkin

• Community Center – north side, along the West Midland Bicycle Path

Last year, 250 Glenwood Springs riders participated in Colorado Bike to Work Day. Even more are expected this year.

In May, Glenwood Springs was certified as a Bicycle-Friendly City by the League of American Bicyclists. Bike to Work Day is an opportunity to take advantage of the trails, bicycle lanes, and other increased accommodations for safe cycling that the designation recognizes.

It is also a chance to affirm that status with our pedals.

Glenwood Springs naturally lends itself to safe, convenient, enjoyable bicycling for practical local trips to work, school, shopping, errands, meetings and events.

Travel conveniently on the River Trail, Rio Grande Trail, West Midland Trail, along bicycle lanes on Pitkin, Blake and Donegan, and over Two Rivers Confluence Bridge, Red Mountain Bridge and downtown bicycle/pedestrian bridge — combined with carefully selected street routes — to get to your final destination.

Leaving your car behind for just one day each week saves money and helps reduce motor traffic congestion, noise and pollution. It improves health and sense of well-being, and it reminds local officials that supporting bicycling is the right thing to do.

Many riders find that, after trying a ride or two, the habit easily extends to more days each week. Let Bike to Work Day be your introduction to that new trend.

Enjoy your ride.

Join Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates in riding and promoting local bicycle use. For more information, call 618-8264, or write glenwoodbikes@rof.net.