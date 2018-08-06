Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Harvey Gap

A Garfield County Search and Rescue dive team recovered the body of a possible drowning victim at Harvey Gap Reservoir north of Silt late Sunday.

According to a late Sunday press release from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, the body of a male in his early 20s was recovered from the lake, several hours after authorities were called about a possible drowning around 3:45 p.m.

No additional details were provided by authorities on Monday, and the name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family and further investigation.

Harvey Gap State Park is a popular non-motorized boating, fishing and swimming destination located about three miles north of Silt.

"After the initial investigation, a Search and Rescue Dive Team was called in," according to the sheriff's release. "Late [Sunday] evening the dive team recovered the body of a male in his early 20s."

A final cause of death will be determined and released by Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire following his investigation, according to the release.

Glassmire and Garfield County Sheriff's spokesman Walt Stowe declined further comment Monday on the circumstances that led to the man's possible drowning, and whether there were any witnesses at the time.