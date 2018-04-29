Bolitho family to be honored at GSES grand opening Thursday

Now that the new cafeteria and kitchen are complete as part of the $29 million renovation at Glenwood Springs Elementary School, it's time to celebrate for real.

The new addition opened to students, teachers and staff at the start of the current school year, and the renovated historic Old Main building opened when students returned from winter break in January. Work continued throughout the winter to complete the cafeteria, located at the west end of the renovated building.

GSES will have Grand Opening and Celebration of Learning on Thursday, May 3, starting at 4:30 p.m. with the kindergarten students singing. There will be a ribbon cutting and dedication at 5 p.m.

Students, families and community members are invited to celebrate the school's new and transformed spaces, along with a showcase of student learning and achievement.

"We love our new spaces and are so excited for an opportunity to celebrate the school with our community and see the great work our students and teachers have been doing this year," GSES Principal Audrey Hazleton said in a news release.

Hazleton will announce several dedications for the new facility. Specifically, the late Skip Bolitho and his family will be honored and a dedication placed in the new school facility.

The dedication honors Bolitho, who was a long-time principal at GSES with countless contributions to the school community. The new wing of the school was constructed in the location of the former Bolitho Elementary School that served students from 1968 until 2016.

The GSES addition and renovation was one of the 19 projects funded by the Roaring Fork Schools' $122 million bond issue. The project design started in January 2016 and officially broke ground in the summer of 2016.

Construction was broken down into two phases: the new addition was constructed in 2016-17, and the renovation started in the summer of 2017 and was completed in February 2018.

The addition included new classrooms, administration offices, media center, cafeteria and kitchen.

The Old Main renovation resulted in necessary updates to the existing structure, including new classrooms and a remodeled gymnasium, as well as a full rework of the existing building systems.

Finally, the project also included the design and construction of a new courtyard area, soccer field, parking lot and bus loop.

The total budget for this project was over $29 million, which was funded through the combination of bond and grant funding. The district was awarded a $9.1 million B.E.S.T. grant to partially fund the project, prior to the bond passing. Additionally, GSES and the city of Glenwood Springs applied for and received a $147,177 Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant to help with the new outdoor spaces.