EB I-70 moving again after crash cleared near New Castle

Post Independent staff report

A crash on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 70 about 6 miles west of Glenwood Springs caused minor delays between 8-8:30 a.m. this morning, but is now cleared, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.

The wreck was reported to be at mile marker 107, between New Castle and the Canyon Creek exit.