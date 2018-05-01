Bridge completion work will affect downtown Glenwood Springs corners

Continuing work related to the Grand Avenue Bridge completion will result in sidewalk and street corner closures in the downtown Glenwood Springs area this week.

Crews are currently working in several areas, including at Eighth Street, in the pedestrian wing areas on either side of the bridge, under the bridge, and near Sixth and Pine, according to a Tuesday update from project officials.

Motorists should also expect ongoing, periodic lane closures across the bridge and on Grand Avenue to allow for construction access.

Work on the corners of Eighth and Grand will result in a complete closure of the southeast corner beginning Wednesday morning.

"This closure is to allow access to deconstruct and replace the existing curb," according to the update. "It is anticipated that this corner will reopen on May 11. Following this work, crews will move west and then to Ninth Street. Pedestrians and cyclists are advised to follow detour signage."

Crews are also continuing sidewalk and utility work near the Sixth and Pine intersection this week, and will be in the area for the next several weeks.

Lights have also been installed in the planters along the wing streets, masonry on the piers and walls is progressing and the temporary pedestrian crossing under the bridge remains open, project officials said.