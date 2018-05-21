Bridge project update; public meeting on Thursday

This week, construction crews will be prepping for the final polyconcrete overlay on the Grand Avenue traffic bridge.

In the evenings, crews will close one lane southbound at approximately 6 p.m. and one lane northbound at approximately 9 p.m. to allow for access. Project officials advise to expect heavy construction noise.

On Thursday, May 31, crews will begin installation of the polyconcrete overlay.

"The polyconcrete overlay can have a distinct chemical smell; this is normal," according to a bridge project news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. "The overlay will help to protect the bridge and extend its overall longevity."

The overlay work is scheduled for weekday evenings and is anticipated to be complete June 8. Striping operations around town are scheduled for the week of June 11. Work is weather dependent.

Also, city of Glenwood Springs officials are hosting a downtown update meeting regarding the city's plans for areas surrounding the bridge, at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 24 in the City Hall Council Chambers.