Bridges High School celebrates class of 2018

Family, friends, teachers and many more attended Bridges High School's graduation ceremony Friday evening at The Orchard in Carbondale.

Bridges students pointed the obstacles and unfortunate stereotypes many had faced during the years. They said they remembered being called names like delinquents and future dropouts. However, this year's graduating class brushed the epithets aside.

That was clear during the graduation, when a classmate asked the others to stand if he or she had worked a part-time job while attending Bridges. Almost the entire class stood. When asked to stand if they had completed more than 20 hours of community service, the entire class rose to its feet, which prompted those in attendance to cheer and do the same.

Bridges students have earned $233,000 in scholarship funds.

One student, graduating senior Timothy Stowe, said he plans to join Reserve Officers' Training Corps in college and join the United States Air Force after graduation. He said his favorite Bridges teacher was English teacher Maggie Riley.

"She's actually one of the best emotional support people that you could find—even though I hate the subject that she teaches," Stowe said with a smile.

A bouquet of flowers sat under each graduating student's chair. During the ceremony, each student gave the flowers to a loved one who helped them along their journey to the commencement stage.

"We are actually all very supportive of each other," Stowe said of his classmates. "It makes a very awesome environment because you stop worrying about social problems and you just get to know each other and actually just make friends there."