Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

Elks Lodge officer Tom Regan hands out chips to Ryan Wykoff with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department at the Burgers for Badges lunch honoring first responders on Friday. The lunch was provided by the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge #2286 and the city of Glenwood Springs to show appreciation to the men and women who serve and protect.