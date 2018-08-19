Business Briefs

ABA Services expands to Glenwood Springs

ABA Services of the Front Range & Roaring Fork Valley announces the opening of its clinic in Glenwood Springs at 1317 Grand Ave., #101. Previously operating in the Denver Metro Area, ABA Services of the Front Range & Roaring Fork Valley has expanded to include Glenwood Springs and the surrounding communities, from Rifle to Eagle in the Colorado River Valley and from Glenwood Springs to Aspen in the Roaring Fork Valley.

ABA Services of the Front Range opened in 2011 to provide effective therapy for lasting change through applied behavior analysis (ABA) for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, and a range of developmental disabilities and health conditions. The organization expanded to include ABA Services of the Roaring Fork Valley in 2018. The team at ABA Services of the Front Range & Roaring Fork Valley includes therapists, consultants, and a supervising administrative team.

"Providing services in a small town and loving community has been a dream for a long time," said Maura Wamsley, founder. "We are excited to bring these much-needed services to the valley."

FirstBank employee additions, promotions

Andrew Reed has joined FirstBank's Roaring Fork Valley team as a banking officer at the Glenwood Springs branch, where he will be responsible for assisting in branch operations and business development. Reed has been a Banking Officer with FirstBank since March of 2015.

FirstBank's Ruslana Ivanova has been promoted to Management Trainee, where she will be responsible for assisting the various operations and support services at the bank's Aspen branch. Ivanova was an assistant branch manager with FirstBank for four years before being promoted.

FirstBank's Peter Um has been promoted to Banking Officer and will be responsible for assisting branch operations and business development at the Glenwood Springs branch. Um started at FirstBank as a management trainee in January.

Kseniya Mamlin joins FirstBank's Roaring Fork team as a banking officer and will be supporting both the Aspen and Glenwood Springs branches in their operations and business development efforts. Mamlin has been a banking officer with FirstBank since July 2007.