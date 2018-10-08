Candidates square off at Glenwood Springs Issues & Answers Night Wednesday

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, in conjunction with the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and KMTS radio, presents the Issues & Answers Night beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Springs City Hall.

Several candidates for local office who are on the Nov. 6 mail ballot will square off, answering questions about some of the issues in this year's election campaign.

Candidates will include, for Garfield County commissioner, incumbent Tom Jankovsky and challenger Paula Stepp; for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder, incumbent Jean Alberico and challenger Bonnie McLean; and for Colorado House District 57, incumbent Bob Rankin and challenger Colin Wilhelm.

Candidates for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District were unable to attend due to prior engagements. In that race, Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush is challenging Republican incumbent Scott Tipton. A representative from the Tipton campaign will speak on the candidate's behalf.

Representatives for four local ballot questions will also speak, including the City of Glenwood Springs Ballot Issue 2A to extend the existing fire department tax, and the companion Glenwood Springs Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B.

Also to be discussed will be the Garfield County Public Library District Ballot Issue 6A, seeking to retain current tax revenues; the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A, which seeks a new property tax mill levy for the valleywide bus system; and Colorado Mountain College Local College District Ballot Issue 7D, which seeks to maintain tax revenues otherwise lost due to the state's Gallagher Amendment.

The forum will be moderated by KMTS News Director Ron Milhorn. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to the chamber by 10 a.m. Tuesday. KMTS will stream the event live on its YouTube Channel, which can be accessed at kmts.com, and refreshments will be provided by Jeff Leonard Insurance Agency Inc.

