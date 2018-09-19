Carbondale Middle School wins state ‘Succeeds’ prize

Roaring Fork Schools had two teams represented among Colorado's 31 finalists and winners at the 2018 Succeeds Prize celebration in Denver on Tuesday, where Carbondale Middle School came away with the top award.

CMS was announced as Colorado's winner for the Middle School Transformational Impact award, and Glenwood Springs Elementary School team was a top-five finalist for the Colorado Succeeds Innovation in Education award, according to a news release from the school district.

"The Succeeds prize recognizes and honors transformational public schools and educators," according to the release.

CMS is one of approximately 500 middle schools in the state. Last spring, the school was named one of only three middle school finalists in Colorado for the prestigious award, according to the release.

"The Carbondale middle school family works hard to ensure that our goal of 'every student, every day' is a reality," CMS Principal Jennifer Lamont said in the release. "This award is recognition for the collective efforts of all the CMS staff."

The school's innovative practices will be shared statewide as part of the award commitment.

Scott Laband, Colorado Succeeds President, said, "The Succeeds Prize … shares these effective and scalable practices so educators statewide can benefit."

Added Rick Holt, chief academic officer for Roaring Fork Schools, "The Carbondale Middle school staff continues to demonstrate their ability to innovate and continuously improve."

Meanwhile, a teacher/student team from Glenwood Springs Elementary School was a top-five finalist for the Colorado Succeeds Innovation in Education award.

GSES teacher Stephanie Pollender and her teammates, Rosalie Potvin, a Glenwood Springs student, and Renee Miller, a retired teacher and Glenwood Springs Garden Club member, were selected for their work on a school garden that's connected to the community.

The Glenwood team was selected from a pool of over 100 projects to be honored. The garden project was inspired by the school's visioning process from five years ago, when the staff and community members started the process toward GSES becoming an official EL (Expeditionary Learning) school.