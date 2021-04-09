Carbondale Police requests public assistance for leads on a suspicious event involving a child

The Carbondale Police is requesting help from the public in finding information about a person who grabbed the arm of a child April 6, a press release states. Police were dispatched to the area of Third Street and Euclid Avenue after an 11-year-old reported being grabbed on the arm and pulled by an unknown individual wearing a grey sweater, black pants and black shoes.

According to the release, the child stated after being grabbed and pulled, the child turned, stamped on the person’s foot and ran off. The child was unable to identify the gender of the person or any other descriptive features.

The Carbondale Police Department does not currently have any witnesses or further leads, and is asking for people to contact them if they saw anything or happen to have surveillance footage from cameras in the Third Street area between Main Street and Euclid Avenue.

The release also states police patrols have increased before and after school in and around that are as an additional precaution.