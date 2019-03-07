Carbondale, Rifle pool projects win state GOCO grants

Great Outdoors Colorado announced this week that it has awarded two grants totaling $273,750 for municipal swimming pool projects in Garfield County.

The city of Rifle received a $217,500 Local Park and Outdoor Recreation (LPOR) grant to renovate Art Dague Pool and Waterslide (ADPW), and the town of Carbondale received a $56,250 planning grant to help develop a master plan for its aquatic facility.

The Rifle project received one of 17 LPOR grants awarded by GOCO in a competitive grant cycle that saw 54 applications, according to a GOCO news release.

The Rifle pool facility has been in operation since 1969. Though renovations to the pool were made in 1992, cracking to the underlying concrete has led to a slew of costly repairs including the constant re-coating of the pool shell, according to the release.

With the help of GOCO's grant, the city will renovate and expand the existing bathhouse to add two new family changing rooms and an improved concession, admission, and staff/first aid area.

New construction will also include a zero-depth-entry leisure pool with flow channel and aquatic play structure, a separate six-lane lap pool, a family whirlpool, and concrete and turf deck space with multiple shade structures. ADA upgrades, including lifts and recessed stairs, will be included with the new facility, as well.

The planning grant for Carbondale will help the town hire a consultant to produce an aquatic facility master plan, and help garner support for either renovation or replacement of the existing John M. Fleet Pool, which is more than 50 years old.

Using public outreach and public opinion data, planners will aim to create a comprehensive master plan guided by the community's collective vision about the desired pool's amenities, design and location.

The plan will also address funding and cost scenarios, operations and maintenance considerations, a fundraising plan, and financial feasibility analyses, according to the release.