Carbondale rodeo events will raise funds for proposed El Jebel youth house

The Carbondale Rodeo Arena will host events on Saturday and Sunday to promote awareness about suicide and raise funds for a proposed midvalley youth house.

The event is being organized by Temple Glassier, whose son Patrick Palardy died from suicide last year.

Saturday will feature team roping. Entry will open at 9 a.m. Roping begins at 10 a.m.

Sunday will feature sorting of cattle, with entry at 9 a.m. and sorting at 10 a.m.

The Basalt Lions Club will serve lunch. The concession stand will be open all day. There will be special kids activities such as bird house construction, rock painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and games.

Glassier has turned her grief into a mission to promote suicide prevention efforts, and she is working to build Patrick's Place, the youth house, in El Jebel. All proceeds from the rodeo weekend will go to Stepping Stones, a Carbondale-based nonprofit that is helping Glassier pursue Patrick's Place.

The goal of Patrick's Place is to provide a youth mentoring program aimed to provide a free and safe place for youth to recreate, meet with a mentor, get academic assistance, develop skills and have access to resources that shed light on the highly taboo and stigmatized topic of suicide.

Anyone who would like to be a sponsor or volunteer to help for the rodeo weekend should contact Patricksplace2018@gmail.com.