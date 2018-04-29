CRES library named after late teacher Bonnie Fischer

Bonnie Fischer's legacy lives on at Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale, where she spent the last several years of her nearly half century in teaching before her death last year.

Last week, the Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education approved naming of the CRES library as "The Bonnie Fischer Library."

It's fitting, because that's where Fischer spent most of her time as chief librarian and technology teacher, helping multiple generations of children learn about books and computers.

The naming request was made by a committee made up of students, school staff, parents, community members, and a school board member. They invited nominations for naming the library from the community.

Fischer taught right up to the very end of her 75 years. She died last August after a long cancer battle.

She spent all 47 years of her educational career serving the students of the Roaring Fork Valley, first at the former Carbondale Elementary School and then at Crystal River Elementary.

She taught several different grade levels and became a library and media specialist later in her career, even teaching herself all about computers.

"Bonnie was an institution in the town of Carbondale," noted CRES principal Matthew Koenigsknecht.

She served thousands and thousands of students over her distinguished career and was beloved by staff members, parents and students alike," he said. "When teaching library, she shared her passion with books, technology and learning with her students and their families."

Fischer was also instrumental in organizing the annual Veterans Day programs at the schools, and rallying the troops to build a school float for the annual Potato Day parade.

The old Carbondale Elementary building eventually became the Third Street Center, a community center for nonprofit organizations, the arts and more. The park behind the center was named Bonnie Fischer Park in her honor.

The library naming committee submitted a request to the board asking to name the school's library after Fischer, "Because of the incredible impact that Bonnie had on Carbondale children over her career," according to a statement from the committee.

"She loved the library itself dearly, and quite literally worked in it right up until her passing because she would not have had it any other way. Her impact on children was long-lasting, and now we would like to formally recognize the library in her name so that our community can always remember Bonnie and her love for our students."