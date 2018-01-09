Carbondale trustee candidate deadline is approaching

The deadline for Carbondale trustee candidates to submit their nomination petitions is Jan. 22. And, the majority of the seats on the seven-member board are up for election on April 3.

All eligible incumbent trustees have pulled nomination petitions and plan to run for re-election. Some of them have relatively recently joined the board.

Five of the seven sitting trustees have terms that expire in April. Of those five, Frosty Merriott is the only trustee who is term limited.

Dan Richardson's term as mayor, as well as the terms of Trustees Heather Henry, Luis Yllanes and Erica Sparhawk, will be up in April.

Some early resignations over the last couple of years, usually due to a trustee moving out of Carbondale, led to a few mid-term appointments to the board, with some those new trustees being appointed to serve partial terms. Over that period the Carbondale Board of Trustees has often functioned without a whole board.

In Carbondale's April election, the three trustees who receive the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, and the candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will serve a two-year term, said Town Clerk Cathy Derby.

Recommended Stories For You

Trustees do not represent any particular districts or wards.

Prospective candidates will need to collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters and submit their petitions to the town clerk by 5 p.m. Jan. 22. The town clerk's office is in the Carbondale Town Hall at 511 Colorado Avenue. Candidates must be U.S. citizens 18 years and older, and must have lived in Carbondale for at least one consecutive year.

basalt petitions also available

Meanwhile, three more people have shown possible interest in joining the Basalt Town Council races by picking up nomination petitions, according to Town Clerk Pam Schilling.

Incumbent Bernie Grauer picked up a petition Friday, as did former mayor and councilman Rick Stevens. On Monday, William Infante picked up a petition. Earlier last week, Carol Hawk and Todd Hartley picked up petitions.

People have until Jan. 22 to return the petitions and make their candidacy official. Picking up a petition doesn't necessarily mean a person will run.

There are three council seats up for election on April 3. Incumbent Mark Kittle said he will not run. Incumbent Gary Tennenbaum hasn't announced his intention.

All three terms are for four years.