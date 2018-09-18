Carbondale’s True Nature hosts gender awareness events

True Nature Healing Arts in Carbondale is hosting a pair of events this week and over the weekend around gender issues and coming of age.

This Thursday, the studio at the corner of North Third Street and Colorado Avenue hosts free community event called "Gender Diversity" in the newly completed kiva.

"It will begin with a documentary and then move to a panel discussion," explained owner Deva Shantay in a news release.

The documentary is from National Geographic with Katie Couric, called "Gender Revolution." It discusses the different genders such as Trans, Cis, Non-Binary and Intersex.

"It's a wonderful introduction to learning about gender," Shantay said. "We will then transition to a panel discussion where I will have seven individuals sitting on the panel who all have experience in one way or another in this field. It will be an incredible, thought-provoking, educational event."

Donations from the Thursday event will raise money for a camp at True Nature this Friday through Sunday, called "This is Me — A Gathering for Families with Transgender Children in the Rocky Mountains."

"This is an intimate camp experience for families with transgender children to come together, interact, learn and grow," Shantay said.

Partners include Carbondale Arts, which will have the Rosybelle makerspace bus on hand, and Smiling Goat Ranch.