Carbondale’s Webber wins Denver Press Club’s top scholarship

Megan Webber of Carbondale, who completed summer internships with the Glenwood Springs Post Independent and KDNK public radio last year, is a winner of the 2019 John C. Ensslin Denver Press Club Scholarship.

It's the highest scholarship that the Press Club gives.

Webber had her own radio show on KDNK when she was only 12. She graduated from Roaring Fork High School, and spent a year abroad in Argentina through Rotary Youth Exchange.

She is currently features editor for her Metropolitan State University of Denver student newspaper, The Metropolitan.

Through her internships in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale last summer, she reported on several major Colorado stories like the statewide drought and forest fires.

"If it weren't for my training at the PI and KDNK, I would not have many of the reporting skills I do now," Webber said. "I learned how to cover things from crime to natural disasters to drought, and I'm very grateful I got that chance."

Webber is fluent in English and Spanish. She has also worked as an editor at a travel-oriented website.

"I believe journalism has a real impact on society," Webber added. "I am addicted. I want to make a difference. Also, I want to thank my parents for encouraging me all these years."

She will be honored, along with six other scholars, at the Press Club's 25th annual Damon Runyon dinner on Friday at the Denver Athletic Club.

The other recipients this year are Hannah Metzger, University of Colorado; Ben Shumate, University of Northern Colorado; Emma Iannacone, Colorado State University, Ft. Collins; Matt Thornton, Colorado Mesa University; Chris Churilla, Colorado State University, Pueblo; and Grace Carson, University of Denver.

Also at the Friday event, legendary journalist Bob Woodward will receive the Press Club's 25th annual Damon Runyon Award. He will have a private session with the 2019 Denver Press Club scholars.