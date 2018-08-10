CDOT begins resurfacing project on I-70 west of Parachute

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor United Companies have begun a project to improve the driving surface and address several road heave sections along Interstate 70 near Parachute.

The approximate mile points are 68 to 76, and improvements will be made to both the eastbound and westbound lanes, according to a press release. Work is scheduled for completion in early December.

The project will consist of:

• Resurfacing of the road using a two-step

• Asphalt recycling and overlay process

• Shoulder and guardrail improvements

Recommended Stories For You

• Replacement of bridge rail on a bridge located within the project zone.

• Lining the interiors of several existing culverts with new pipe.

• Repairs to a culvert on US Highway 6, milepost 78.

TRAVEL AND ACCESS IMPACTS:

• Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

• No work will be done on weekends or holidays.

• Expect reduced speed limits in the work zone for everyone's safety

• There will be single-lane closures for up to two miles at a time

• Anticipate delays of fifteen minutes or more

• A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect during working hours.

Travelers are urged to slow down, increase distance between vehicles, and follow work zone signs.