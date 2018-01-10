Library News: Celebrating 80 years

As we begin 2018, we also welcome the 80th anniversary of your Garfield County Libraries.

In 1938, the Garfield County Public Library was first established and located in the New Castle school building. Back then, that single library served the entire county, as well as all of the school districts, and had a collection that consisted of roughly 14,000 books. Between 1964 and 1982, five additional locations were added to make the library branches you know and love today.

Then in 2006, the voters overwhelmingly approved a 20-year, one mill property tax for construction and expansion of all six library buildings. The voters also approved the creation of the Garfield County Public Library District, which is separate from Garfield County.

There have been many changes over the last 80 years. Unlike 1938, each Garfield County Library now has freely available public computers, wifi and a website with a plethora of tools. Today there are over 190,000 books, movies, downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, magazines, music CDs, and video games available locally — with millions more available through a state and national lending system. These are among the many additions that have made the Garfield County Libraries unique and valuable resources within the community.

This year, your libraries are not only celebrating an 80th anniversary but are also looking to create a clear path for future success with a new strategic plan.

The foundation of this process began with gathering information from the public. Now a team of library board members and staff are using that information alongside the Colorado Public Library Standards to create a strategic plan to guide the libraries over the next few years. Look for the unveiling of the plan this spring.

The Garfield County Libraries want to thank you for your support throughout the years. Together let's make the 80th year the best one yet.

Emily Hisel is brand manager for the Garfield County Libraries.