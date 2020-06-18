City and county move to clean up illegal dump site near Walmart

Garfield County commissioners and the city of Glenwood Springs could soon work together but are taking separate paths in addressing illegal dumping and camping on undeveloped land adjacent to south Glenwood Springs.

During a City Council meeting June 4, councilors agreed to put $15,000 toward cleanup efforts in the hillside area east of the Roaring Fork Marketplace, where Walmart is located.

The motion, however, lacked detail on how the money should be spent. The city’s cleanup effort is complicated by the location of the land, which borders city limits but is not in the city’s jurisdiction.

“The specific site — with the homeless camps — everyone is talking about is in the unincorporated county,” City Manager Debra Figueroa said. “Cities don’t typically spend money to clean up out in the unincorporated county.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Figueroa said the council dedicated funds to the cleanup because residents were unhappy about the state of the area, and the city has cleaned up areas inside city limits in the past.

City staff will offer to assist Garfield County in a capacity to be determined at a later date, she said.

Meanwhile, the county is taking enforcement action against the property owner in question to try to get the mess cleaned up.

During a June 8 meeting, county commissioners discussed the area, but again the problem of location and jurisdiction was brought up. While some of the illegal trash dumping and camping sites are located on privately owned land in unincorporated Garfield County, others occupy federal Bureau of Land Management property.

County officials last week filed a formal Notice of Violation on the landowners in question — a group of owners going by the name Glenwood Multi Family LLC — for allowing an illegal dump to be established, constituting a public health nuisance.

Further complicating that procedure, however, according to Colorado Secretary of State business filings, Glenwood Multi Family LLC voluntarily dissolved on May 5, 2020.

County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said during the June 8 meeting that he received a cleanup quote from ECOS Environmental and Disaster, which deals with biohazards cleanup.

Commissioners said the county may also be willing to join the city in funding a cleanup, but they want the property owner to participate and to post no-trespassing signage warning of the intent to prosecute violators.

If the property owners fail to fix the land-use code violation, it could lead to a property tax lien that would carry over if the property changes hands.

“I’m not opposed to helping with these dollars, but the landlord needs to do some things,” Jankovsky said. “It’s disgusting, and the landowner needs to be accountable for what’s going on up there.”

jstroud@postindependent.com

ifredregill@postindependent.com