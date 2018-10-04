City completes grant-funded construction on School Street

The city of Glenwood Springs recently completed a major street upgrade that ties in with future development of the confluence area through a land swap with the Roaring Fork School District.

The land swap included the previous recycling center, part of Vogelaar Park, and the current YouthZone leased property.

Last spring, the city and school district received a $175,000 Garfield Federal Mineral Lease District grant to repave and make other improvements to School Street near Glenwood Springs Elementary School.

"We are so excited to partner with the city on some much-needed improvements to School Street," Shannon Pelland, CFO and assistant superintendent of the school district, said in a city news release. "This project will benefit our students, parents and neighbors"

Said Mayor Michael Gamba, "It would not be possible without our ongoing partnership with the school district and the funding provided through this grant."

The city and the school district each committed a $50,000 match to receive the $175,000 in grant funding.

Upgrades included pedestrian safety and traffic flow improvements adjacent to the newly renovated GSES building. The street was regraded and repaved with drainage improvements and traffic calming elements on School Street between 10th and 11th streets. A new sidewalk was also added on the south side of 11th Street.