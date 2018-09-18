City designates loading zone for delivery trucks on Cooper

Glenwood Springs city crews will do some further painting in the new loading zone down the middle of Cooper Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets so that people don't try to park there.

On Monday, one motorist saw fit to park in what was at that time an undesignated strip; soon followed by another car, and then another, until the area was full of parked cars.

In fact, the center lane is intended for delivery trucks to park while they are loading and unloading shipments at area businesses, Assistant City Manager Jenn Ooton explained.

"We have had the situation in the past where large restaurant or other delivery trucks park in the middle of a lane, on Eighth Street for example, making it hard for people to continue in the through lane or turn onto a side street," Ooton said of the thinking behind creating a designated loading area on the newly paved section of Cooper.

"Our crews will be stenciling on Cooper indicating the loading zone, and additional paving markings will go in next week," she said.

The city also plans to paint a loading zone along Colorado Avenue west of Grand Avenue, between Seventh and Eighth, in conjunction with the planned sanitary sewer replacement in that area this fall.

Recommended Stories For You

jstroud@postindependent.com