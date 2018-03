City of Glenwood grant applications are now available

The Glenwood Springs' Financial Advisory Board is now accepting grant applications until April 30. Grants are funded by an allocation of sales tax revenues from the city's A&I and Tourism funds.

Funds will be awarded to successful grantees focusing on human services, special events, tourism promotion, and/or other public purposes deemed appropriate by City Council. The target award date is June 1.

For more information and to access the grant application, visit: http://www.cogs.us/162/Grants.