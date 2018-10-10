City of Glenwood Springs fire restrictions lifted

Fire restrictions lifted in City of Glenwood Springs

Due to recent rain fall and cooler temperatures, fire restrictions are being lifted for Glenwood Springs, effective immediately.

Stage 1 fire restrictions have also been lifted throughout Garfield County on private and public lands, including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the White River National Forest.

At the same time, the city officials are reminding the public that the sale and use of fireworks in city limits is prohibited throughout the year, even without fire restrictions in place. Additionally, the city has several smoking restrictions in place all year long.

Smoking is always prohibited:

Recommended Stories For You

• Within 50 feet of any child care center or school

• In the downtown area, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

• Within 25 feet of a transit stop

• In any park, parkland, or recreation area or facility

• Within 25 feet of any common, active or passive open space