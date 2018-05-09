CMC campuses closed for collegewide staff meeting

Hundreds of Colorado Mountain College employees are in Glenwood Springs this week for a two-day all-hands training that will focus on professional development, meetings, and end-of-the-year celebrations.

According to a press release from CMC, many of the employees in town for the event are expected to descend upon local hotels, restaurants, stores, and other attractions, as they attend the annual meeting at CMC's Glenwood Springs campus.

As a result of the meetings, all of CMC's campuses and administrative offices are closed until 8 a.m. on Friday, May 11.

College faculty will examine best practices for teaching specific subjects and will attend breakout sessions to educate them on how to better serve their students and the community, according to the release.

This year's keynote speaker is Bob Chapman, CEO of Barry-Wehmiller and author of "Everybody Matters: The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family."

The meetings are not open to the public.