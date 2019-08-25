CMC dedicates new buildings at Spring Valley on Wednesday

Colorado Mountain College's new Ascent Center at its Spring Valley campus will be dedicated at a special public ceremony on Wednesday.

Colorado Mountain College is dedicating its two newest facilities, the Ascent Center and the Outdoor Leadership Center & Field House, at its Spring Valley campus near Glenwood Springs on Wednesday.

The public is welcome to attend the event, set to take place from 8:30–9:30 a.m. at the campus, located seven miles southeast of Glenwood, up Garfield County Road 114.

According to a press release from the college, there will be a program with a special announcement as part of the unveiling, followed by light refreshments and tours of the buildings.

The Ascent Center, which is open and ready for the Monday start of classes, will house student services and admissions.

“If you’ve ever entered the campus and not known where to go next, the Ascent Center provides a clear point of entry and welcome,” according to the release.

The student center contains a new bookstore and coffee shop, as well as new classrooms, meeting spaces and a gathering space with a fireplace.

The Outdoor Leadership Center & Field House is still undergoing final touches, but will be available for a guided tour at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday following the ceremony.

“The building features a double-court basketball and volleyball gymnasium that can be configured to have a seating capacity of 990 — with the best view of Mount Sopris in the valley,” according to the release.

There’s also an indoor track and cardio fitness mezzanine overlooking the Gates Soccer Park.

Other amenities include a weight room, dance room, multipurpose space and climbing walls for both bouldering and roped climbing.

The field house and related facilities will open for public use later this year, with a soft opening this fall for CMC students.

Members of the public wanting to attend the dedication are asked to RSVP to Linda Froning at lfroning@coloradomtn.edu.