CMC Glenwood Center to reopen Wednesday

Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center is scheduled to reopen for normal operations Wednesday, following a two-day closure to assess a mold situation in the building, according to college officials.

"The initial air quality testing of the entire building showed acceptable levels of mold in all spaces except the enclosed stairwell where it was originally discovered last week," CMC said in a news release.

"We have no reason to believe elevated levels of mold are outside the stairwell, and mitigation is already under way within that area."

CMC is awaiting in-depth test results later this week.

"We expect these follow-up tests to confirm the initial readings, so we are reopening the building Wednesday," the release stated. "Should we receive any different information we will inform the community."