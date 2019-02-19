CMC Glenwood Center to reopen Wednesday
February 19, 2019
Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center is scheduled to reopen for normal operations Wednesday, following a two-day closure to assess a mold situation in the building, according to college officials.
"The initial air quality testing of the entire building showed acceptable levels of mold in all spaces except the enclosed stairwell where it was originally discovered last week," CMC said in a news release.
"We have no reason to believe elevated levels of mold are outside the stairwell, and mitigation is already under way within that area."
CMC is awaiting in-depth test results later this week.
"We expect these follow-up tests to confirm the initial readings, so we are reopening the building Wednesday," the release stated. "Should we receive any different information we will inform the community."
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Victim identified in Glenwood Springs I-70 pedestrian death
- Two Roaring Fork Valley men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Thieves who ripped off $9,000 in tools busted for trying to resell them
- 4 Colorado State Patrol troopers hit in 4 days
- CMC-Glenwood Center classes cancelled again Tuesday