CMC nursing school dean earns national fellowship

Susan Moreland, Ph.D., the dean of the School of Nursing, Health Sciences and Public Safety at Colorado Mountain College, has been named a 2020 Postsecondary Leadership Success Program fellow by the Association for Career and Technical Education.

The review committee selected 20 participants from across the nation for this year’s cohort. The yearlong program provides professional and career growth opportunities to the next generation of leaders at nonprofits and postsecondary institutions where career and technical education programs are offered.

“As Susan undergoes this professional development training in the field of career and technical education, among a cohort of national leaders, students can rest in the knowledge they are receiving an excellent education,” said Kathryn Regjo, vice president for academic affairs at CMC. “This is especially important when our communities are in need of more well-trained nurses, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical services and fire science personnel.”

Moreland is a former senior military officer and current dean of the School of Nursing, Health Sciences and Public Safety at CMC. Over her career, she has directed the functions of curriculum development, distance education and academic and student support. She currently oversees career and technical education programs across all CMC campuses.

The ACTE program will require participants to create personal development plans, attend virtual and in-person professional development sessions, share best practices and engage with mentors. Fellows will also participate in a research study to help determine which efforts best contribute to leadership development among postsecondary CTE professionals and how to create resources that can be widely distributed to support others in the field.

As an ACTE fellow, Moreland said she is eager to learn about ongoing national and statewide reforms and to apply her knowledge to help students access the most beneficial CTE programs, as a way to help secure their success and meet the needs of their communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, over half of school districts nationwide are located in rural areas, but a recent CTE study reveals that only 16% of associate degree programs are located in these regions.

“Providing access to quality career and technical education programs is really important, especially in rural areas,” Moreland said. “I’m thrilled that CMC is supporting my participation.”