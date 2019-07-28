CMC seeking candidates for upcoming board elections

Colorado Mountain College is seeking candidates for five seats on the board of trustees, including one from the Roaring Fork Valley.

Kathy Goudy, currently the trustee for District 2, which has the boundaries of the Roaring Fork School District, is term limited after serving two terms.

Pat Chlouber of trustee District 6 (Lake County) is also term limited.

Each term of office is for four years, except for trustee District 7, which corresponds to Eagle County School District Re-50J boundaries and is a two-year term of office.

To be eligible, a candidate must be an elector as defined by state statue, and reside within the boundaries of the district for the 2019 election held Nov. 5.

The five trustee districts are:

• District 2 (Roaring Fork School District boundaries)

• District 4 (Summit School District Re-1 boundaries)

• District 5 (Steamboat Springs School District Re-2 boundaries)

• District 6 (Lake County School District Re-1 boundaries

• District 7 (Eagle County School District Re-50J boundaries)

The remaining incumbents are Patty Theobald of trustee District 4, Robert Kuusinen of trustee District 5, and Chris Romer of trustee District 7.

Kuusinen was appointed to the seat in June, and has indicated he will seek election this fall.

If eligible for the seat, qualified residents must file a petition to run between Aug. 7 and Aug. 30 and collect signatures supporting their candidacy.

Petition forms are available from the college’s Central Services office in downtown Glenwood Springs on or after Aug. 7.

Petitions, including at least 50 qualifying signatures, must be returned to the college’s district administration office by Aug. 30, before 5 p.m.

Potential candidates or those with questions should contact Jamie Kruis, election coordinator, at 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601, or 970-947-8325, or Debbie Novak, executive assistant to the CMC board of trustees, at the same address, or 970-947-8365.