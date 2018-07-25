CMC seeks to fill vacancy on its Board of Trustees
July 25, 2018
The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees has a vacancy to fill due to the resignation of Trustee Doris Dewton. The board invites expressions of interest from eligible persons for appointment to the vacant position.
Potential appointees must be an eligible elector, as defined by state statute, and reside within CMC Trustee District 7, encompassing all of the areas within the legal boundaries of Eagle County School District RE-50J. The appointed person will serve until the next biennial regular election for the position, to be held on Nov. 5, 2019.
To receive consideration for appointment, qualified residents of District 7 must submit a written statement of interest and description of qualifications. Information must be delivered to the college's district administration office, c/o Debbie Novak, 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, or to dnovak@coloradomtn.edu.
Submissions are acceptable via U.S. mail, hand delivery, electronic mail, in all cases with confirmation of receipt from the college.
The deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 20, 2018. The CMC Board of Trustees will consider appointing a new trustee at its regular meeting on Aug. 29, 2018.
For any questions, call 970-947-8365.
Trending In: Local
- Colorado’s water managers decry lack of water, surplus of fire
- Lake Christine Fire grows to 11,800 acres Monday night; fight focuses on northern end
- Family member’s anonymous donation brings architect’s treasures back to Glenwood Springs
- Witness: Teague made heroic attempt to aid unconscious friend at Ruedi
- Immigrant Stories: Family struggles with mother in sanctuary
Trending Sitewide
- Men who drowned at Ruedi Reservoir identified as valley locals John Teague and Bret Varra
- Community remembers Teague and Varra
- Colorado’s water managers decry lack of water, surplus of fire
- Lake Christine Fire grows to 11,800 acres Monday night; fight focuses on northern end
- Bears’ biggest fan: Ted Diaz hasn’t missed a Rifle High home football game in 62 years