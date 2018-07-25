CMC seeks to fill vacancy on its Board of Trustees

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees has a vacancy to fill due to the resignation of Trustee Doris Dewton. The board invites expressions of interest from eligible persons for appointment to the vacant position.

Potential appointees must be an eligible elector, as defined by state statute, and reside within CMC Trustee District 7, encompassing all of the areas within the legal boundaries of Eagle County School District RE-50J. The appointed person will serve until the next biennial regular election for the position, to be held on Nov. 5, 2019.

To receive consideration for appointment, qualified residents of District 7 must submit a written statement of interest and description of qualifications. Information must be delivered to the college's district administration office, c/o Debbie Novak, 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, or to dnovak@coloradomtn.edu.

Submissions are acceptable via U.S. mail, hand delivery, electronic mail, in all cases with confirmation of receipt from the college.

The deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 20, 2018. The CMC Board of Trustees will consider appointing a new trustee at its regular meeting on Aug. 29, 2018.

For any questions, call 970-947-8365.