Coal Ridge cheerleader to perform in London on New Year’s Day

Coal Ridge High School cheerleader Lacey Peterson is headed to London this New Year's.

Peterson will join more than 650 fellow high school cheerleaders and dancers in representing Varsity Spirit at the London New Year's Day Parade. Performers qualified for the trip after being selected as All-Americans at summer cheer camps. All-Americans are determined based on their cheerleading, dancing and leadership skills, according to a press release from Varsity Spirit. Only the top 10 percent of cheerleaders at the summer camps earn the All-American title, according to the press release.

"Lacey is an extremely hard worker. She gives 100 percent at every practice and is very dedicated," said Coal Ridge cheer coach Alyssa Thurmon. "I am excited for her to get the opportunity to go to London."

Varsity Spirit has been sending cheerleaders and dancers to the London New Year's Day Parade for 30 years. In addition to being in the parade, performers get to see the sights of London during the seven-day stay, according to the press release.

"I'm looking forward to meeting new people and the experience to travel to a foreign country," Peterson said. "I'm excited to walk in the parade and represent Coal Ridge High School. To be an All-American is a great feeling to be able to have that honor."