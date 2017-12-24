Colo. River fire crews put out barn fire north of Rifle

Colorado River Fire Rescue responded at 6:45 p.m. Friday to a barn fire north of Rifle near the intersection of Colorado Highway 325 and Garfield County Road 251.

There were no injuries, and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes of arrival and protect a nearby garage residence, according to a CRFR news release.

The agency responded with two engines, three tenders, a battalion chief and division chief.

“The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon the first engine’s arrival,” according to the release. “Additional crews from CRFR arrived to help with the extinguishment.”

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours. An official cause has not been released at this time, but is not suspicious in nature, according to the release.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.