Colorado Mountain College’s Morgridge Commons grand opening is Monday

The free open house and grand opening for CMC’s Morgridge Commons will be held 1-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12.

The community is invited to attend the public grand opening of Morgridge Commons, the state-of-the-art meeting space built to support the collaboration and training needs of the Roaring Fork Valley, Garfield County and the Western Slope.

Morgridge Commons is operated by Colorado Mountain College in partnership with the Garfield County Public Library District. It is located adjacent to the college's main administrative offices, and upstairs from the Glenwood Springs Branch Library and CMC parking garage on Cooper Avenue in downtown Glenwood Springs.

The Feb. 12 open house will start with a 1 p.m. ribbon cutting and brief program, followed by special tours of Morgridge Commons' high-tech features, kitchen, meeting rooms and art gallery space, until 6 p.m. RSVP online, or by calling 970-947-8367.

"Morgridge Commons is a flexible, state-of-the-art venue for educational, nonprofit, public-sector and other groups to meet, think and collaborate," CMC says in a news release.

For several months, limited access has been provided to community organizations so that all of the systems could be tested. The Monday event means that the space is fully available for rental, so community members and organizations are invited to see features like multiple meeting rooms that can be combined to accommodate users' needs, a large-screen interactive video system, a catering kitchen and two giant wall murals from renowned Colorado photographer John Fielder

The space was finished because of extraordinary community and foundation support from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, Garfield County and state of Colorado. A series of planning charrettes with K-12 schools, nonprofits, businesses and government offices were held so that the space could be designed to fit community needs for training and meeting space.

Recommended Stories For You

The space is named Morgridge Commons thanks to the support of the Morgridge Family Foundation, which generously contributed $1.25 million to the CMC Foundation to finish this first-of-its-kind space in the region.

In addition, the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District gave its largest-ever grant, of $750,000, in recognition of the partnership between CMC and the library district.

Other gifts from the Boettcher Foundation and the Gates Family Foundation and support from many community partners enabled this unique community asset to be completed, and for nonprofit and in-district rental rates to be subsidized, according to the release.