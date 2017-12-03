Colorado River District grants available

The Colorado River District invites constituents within the 15-county district to apply for funding to assist with projects that "protect, enhance or develop water resources on the Western Slope."

Since the creation of the annual grant program in 1998, the River District has awarded more than $3.7 million to various water projects. The program provides financial assistance for proposed and recently completed water projects through a competitive application and review process. Awards are made on a cost-sharing basis with River District funding typically providing about 25 percent of total project costs.

"This program is an important part of our commitment to protecting the Western Slope's water resources for our constituents," said Hunter Causey, Water Resources Engineer and Grant Program coordinator at the Colorado River District. "We're excited to open the 2018 application process and encourage folks to review the application forms and guidelines as soon as possible. We are available to help."

Past grant projects have included the construction of new or enlarged water storage projects, rehabilitation of water resource structures, such as diversion and conveyance facilities, implementation of water efficiency measures, and other related watershed improvements within the River District.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 31, 2018. The application, guidelines and policies can be found at http://www.ColoradoRiverDistrict.org/grant-program. For additional information, call 970-945-8522 or email grantinfo@crwcd.org.