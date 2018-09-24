Comcast outage knocks out Roaring Fork Valley internet, some cell service

Beginning Monday morning through much of the afternoon, many Glenwood Springs area residents were without internet and cell phone service as a widespread Comcast outage affected residents and businesses from Glenwood Springs to Aspen.

Comcast Mountain West Region Director of Media and External Communications Leslie Oliver said crews were on site all morning working on repairs.

She said reports indicated there was a wreck that impacted and cut some Comcast fiber and said Colorado State Patrol was investigating the incident.

CSP Trooper Josh Lewis reported that State Patrol was called at around 10 a.m. regarding a hit-and-run crash along Garfield County Road 109 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, which caused damage to one of the lines.

According to Comcast/Xfinity's outage map, more than 2,500 subscribers were affected for most of Monday. The unplanned outage also impacted cable television service.

While the company initially estimated service would be restored by about 11:30 a.m., services weren't restored to local businesses and residents until closer to 4 p.m.

Stacey Gavrell, executive director of community relations and development at Valley View Hospital, said that staff and the hospital were impacted by the outage but that it did not affect operations or patient services.

She said the biggest challenges was not having internet services and some of the staff did not have cell phone service, but the hospital's operations were not slowed down by the outage.

Garfield County Libraries in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale were also busy with people who couldn't get on their internet at homes and businesses. The libraries were not impacted by the outage.

Other providers, including those on city of Glenwood Springs broadband, were not impacted. The outage did not affect the western Garfield County communities of New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute.

