Community Briefs

Blood Drive

The St. Mary's bloodmobile will be at the Rifle Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 6, for a blood drive. One donation can help as many as four people, and the St. Mary's Regional Blood Center supplies all hospitals on the Western Slope. It is safe, fast and the easiest way to save a life. St. Mary's will also provide a free cholesterol screening after each donation. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to call ahead to the library to reserve a time slot. For more information call 970-625-3471.

Advance Directives Workshop: "Living Well Workshop"

The Living Well Workshop is an engaging, interactive presentation about how we want to live until we die, that takes place from 10 a.m. to noon April 4 at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave. in Glenwood Springs. We share stories, encourage people to share stories, and provide tools and resources for bringing families together to talk about their wishes for future medical care (or end-of-life care). An attorney and a notary will be available to answer questions and help you complete and fully execute your directives during this workshop. This free workshop is presented by RSVP, Alpine Legal Services, and HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. To register call 970-945-7486 or online at http://www.coloradomtn.edu/classes.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

A local Dungeon Master is seeking to recruit a band of teen adventurers to join in epic quests and campaigns in a world filled with knights, wizards, dwarfs, elves and of course dungeons and dragons. Come join the fun on Saturdays at the Silt Library at 1:30 p.m. beginning April 7. Free and open to all teens. For more information call the library at 970-876-5500.

Grief and loss support group

A new grief and loss support group will have its first meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, in the Meadow Lake meeting room at Grand River Health, 501 Airport Road, Rifle. Meetings will be on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. No sign-up is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. Professionally facilitated by HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. For information call Rick Davis at 970-456-7133.