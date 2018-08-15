Cooking demonstration at the New Castle Community Market

It's our sixth week of the New Castle Community Market a cooking demo will be performed by Live Well. They will offer learning opportunities in an affordable way, to access and prepare healthy foods that are in season.

Participants will receive a $10 coupon to spend at the market. Our music this week is Stone Kitchen a bluegrass-Americana band, and they are so much fun.

Come on down and get some Palisade peaches while they last and they are so tasty and going fast. Remember to stop by our booth to purchase a ticket from our weekly drawing for a dollar. We have wonderful prizes.

Relax and come and eat, listen to great music and see what downtown New Castle has to offer under our shady trees at Burning Mountain Park. Look forward to seeing you on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT and Wic market bucks.

Noreen Nolan and Melissa Crabtree