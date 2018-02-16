 Correction | PostIndependent.com

Correction

The rice noodle recipe on page B2 of Friday's edition carried an incorrect byline. It was not written by Carol Turtle, who practices the WFPB lifestyle. The recipe was by Susie Jimenez, a runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 who owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.