Correction
February 16, 2018
The rice noodle recipe on page B2 of Friday's edition carried an incorrect byline. It was not written by Carol Turtle, who practices the WFPB lifestyle. The recipe was by Susie Jimenez, a runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 who owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.
Trending In: Local
- Public defender: No room for ‘hate speech’ in Carbondale dog-killing case
- Glenwood Springs may backtrack on south Midland design
- Ex-cop gets 45 days jail time, 5 years probation for insurance fraud
- Secrets to a successful 70 years of marriage
- Weeks sentenced to 14 years for role in Carbondale armed robbery
Trending Sitewide
- Public defender: No room for ‘hate speech’ in Carbondale dog-killing case
- Guilty verdict in 12 minutes: Jury convicts Martin Arroyo of assault, stalking
- Glenwood Springs may backtrack on south Midland design
- Video: Man whistles to moose in Frisco, tries to pet it as it charges
- Ex-cop gets 45 days jail time, 5 years probation for insurance fraud